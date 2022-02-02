Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,800 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $138.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

