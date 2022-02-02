Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $83.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.