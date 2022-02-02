Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

WABC opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

