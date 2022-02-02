Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

MNP stock remained flat at $$14.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,678. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

