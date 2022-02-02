Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WINC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

