Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WINC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
