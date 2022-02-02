Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 4th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of WBND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 8,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

