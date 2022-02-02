Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.