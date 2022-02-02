Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 108.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,127,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 587,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

