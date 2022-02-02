WHALE (WHALE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $7.43 or 0.00019161 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $55.85 million and $1.05 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.