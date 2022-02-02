Whiteheart One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,222.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $46,222.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $331.37 or 0.00884856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.53 or 0.07155085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,431.55 or 0.99952422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

