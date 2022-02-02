William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

