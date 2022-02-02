William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for RLI in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RLI stock opened at $104.85 on Monday. RLI has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

