Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293 over the last three months. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.