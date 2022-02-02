Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Wipro worth $134,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wipro by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 488,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wipro by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 118,696 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.