WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $78.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.33 million and the lowest is $77.37 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $325.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.43 million to $327.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.08 million, with estimates ranging from $326.28 million to $357.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,159. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

