WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 864,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.