Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

