Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GF stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $4.9188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

