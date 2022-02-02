Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,804,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE BALY opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

