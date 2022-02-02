Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.
NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57.
In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
