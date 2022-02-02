Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

