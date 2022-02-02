Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.27, but opened at $106.06. Woodward shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

