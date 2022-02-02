XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,225 at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,050 ($81.34) to GBX 6,225 ($83.69) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.39) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 4,970 ($66.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,235 ($56.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($77.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,012.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,191.27. The company has a market cap of £976.21 million and a PE ratio of 26.59.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

