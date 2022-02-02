Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 661,300 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPOF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

XPOF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

