Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 6,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.