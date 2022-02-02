Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 6,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yalla Group by 5,780.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $126,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

