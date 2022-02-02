Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Yandex stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

