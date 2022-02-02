Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $256,162.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.77 or 0.07191724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.94 or 1.00095439 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

