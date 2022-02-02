yieldwatch Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,086.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $52,086.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

