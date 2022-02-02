yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,913.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $50,913.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.