Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of YOKEY stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

