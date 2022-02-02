YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

