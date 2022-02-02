Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.61 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 266.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

