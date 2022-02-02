Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.61 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 266.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.