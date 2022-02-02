Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.14. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

