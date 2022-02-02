Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. 8,825,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,335. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.