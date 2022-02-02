Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post sales of $23.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.57 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $134.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

