Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NYSE KO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $60.82. 292,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,386,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

