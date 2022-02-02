Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $698.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $707.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

