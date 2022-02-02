Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,005,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 593,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,283,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

