Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $441.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.60 million. Titan International posted sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 42.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $616.31 million, a PE ratio of 121.88 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

