Zacks: Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Trevena by 379.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 43.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trevena by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

