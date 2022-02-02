Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.