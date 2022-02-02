Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 706,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.