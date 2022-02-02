Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNTV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.57. 23,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,972. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $183,097,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

