Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

