Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $7.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

