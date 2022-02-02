Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.75 Billion

Brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $6.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.92 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $33.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.97 billion to $41.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,063. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

