Zacks: Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report sales of $20.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLMN stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $451.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

