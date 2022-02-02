Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $679.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

