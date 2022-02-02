Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,803. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.