Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Brokerages expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,803. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.