Zacks Investment Research Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Strong Sell

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

