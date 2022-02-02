Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Hold

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $881,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

